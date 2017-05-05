Founding president Kenneth Kaunda was yesterday turned away from visiting incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The 93-year-old could not be allowed to visit the UPND leader because he had allegedly gone to Lusaka Central Prison outside visiting hours.

Meanwhile, magistrate David Simusamba has called court to order and hearing of preliminaries in Hichilema's treason charge are underway.

There is a heavy presence of international media as well as police with dogs.

Majority of UPND MPs are also at court showing solidarity to their leader who has spent the last 23 nights behind bars.