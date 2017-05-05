Gambia: In Plastic Rice Scandal, Importer Dismisses Claims

Rumours are rifle on Social Media that a particular rice believed to be "Plastic" was purportedly imported into The Gambia but the importer of the rice, Gam Food Trading has described the allegation as false.

According to a source close to the Company, the said rice was imported from The Republic of China to The Gambia, Liberia, Nigeria and Senegal respectively. He said a purported video on Whatsapp was attributed to the rice he imports bearing the name "Butter Brand" (BB).

In a brief chat with this medium Mr. Abbas Akar, the son of Hassan Akar stated that both the police and members of the Department of Food Standard and Safety visited his office for investigations on the said rice.

According to him he has handed over all his health certificates including sample of the rice for scientific test; adding that when he imported the rice to the Gambia, Public Health Officers were given the opportunity to inspect the rice before it reached the consumers. He said some authorities in the Government even indicated to him that the rice is palatable and he had earlier disbursed almost half a vessel of this rice and more is expected from Mainland China.

He finally disclosed that he wasn't ordered to stop selling the rice by the authorities and the body responsible for food matters promises to clear the air as soon as they are done with the investigations.

Inspector Foday Conta, Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force confirmed that investigations are still ongoing and would set the records straight as soon as they finish their job. He said the Police wouldn't relent in ensuring that what Gambians and residents of the Gambia consume is safe.