5 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Hichilema to Clock 1 Month in Jail - "I'm Being Subjected to Life Threatening Conditions"

By Peter Adamu

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema will by May 11 when he returns to court have served one month imprison.

Hichilema, charged with treason, was today sent back to Lusaka Central Prison after Magistrate Simusamba remanded him in custody due to the nature of his non-bailable charge.

The UPND leader posted on his facebook page, "Heavily armed state police and Germany Shepherd dogs surrounding us as we are being driven back to Chimbokaila prison, in Lusaka Zambia.

"The alleged treason charge slapped on us has since been adjourned to 11th May, 2017 for a ruling on whether it should go to the High court or not.

"Together with you in prayer, God, almighty is sustaining our lives even amidst life threatening conditions we are being subjected to," he says.

Hichilema and 5 others are charged with treason. Magistrate Simusamba will decide whether to commit the matter to the High Court.

Zambia

Kaunda Turned Away From Visiting Hichilema in Prison

Founding president Kenneth Kaunda was yesterday turned away from visiting incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde… Read more »

