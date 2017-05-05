South Africa: Hawks Claim 'Coup Plotter' Wanted to Take Out Zuma and Guptas, Court Hears

Elvis Ramosebudi hatched a plot to assassinate President Jacob Zuma, his Cabinet ministers and members of the Gupta family, the Johannesburg Magistrate's court heard on Friday.

State Advocate Johan Badenhorst read out an affidavit by a Hawks officer who investigated Ramosebudi.

In the letter, Captain Magezi Sewele stated that he had 25 years' experience.

Badenhorst told the court that evidence against Ramosebudi included evidence of several state witnesses, documentary and audio and video recordings.

In the statement, the Hawks claimed that Ramosebudi promised to kill Zuma and his whole 'state capture' machinery.

According to the Hawks, Ramosebudi said State Security Minister David Mahlobo would be the first target of the so-called 'Anti State Capture Death Squad'.

Other names on the "state capture" letter included Ajay Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Atul Gupta, Varun Gupta, SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, Cogta Minister Des van Rooyen, National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams, Zuma's son Duduzani, Sars boss Tom Moyane and former Eskom boss Brian Molefe.

He told them he had sniper rifles and poisoned food to carry out assassinations. He also said he had a sniper team of six. He stated they have been trained.

The targets would be murdered to prevent the ANC losing the 2019 election and result in a civil war.

They would be murdered in their homes to make it seem like house robberies.

The Hawks said he was arrested after a "trap" was set up and video recordings of that trap were made.

Source: News24