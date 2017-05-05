5 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma - I Agree With Mugabe, Zim Is 'Mischaracterised'

President Jacob Zuma has reportedly said that he agrees with President Robert Mugabe's views that Zimbabwe is "mischaraterised".

"Well, I think the president answered that very well in the discussion because he indicated and said it is the view of others to call it fragile, but as far as he is concerned, he described how Zimbabwe is, and I agree with the president," Zuma was quoted as saying by The Herald.

Mugabe on Thursday insisted during a panel discussion on fragile states at the ongoing World Economic Forum on Africa (WEF) that his country was not a failed state.

"We are not a poor country and we can't be a fragile country, I can call America fragile, they went on their knees to China," Mugabe said.

The nonagenarian maintained that Zimbabwe was the most highly developed country in Africa, after South Africa.

"Zimbabwe is the most highly developed country in Africa. After South Africa, I want to see another country as highly developed," he said.

Zuma and Mugabe met for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the economic forum.

Zuma said the discussions were "friendly and brotherly".

"We discussed the issue of the situation in the country, the success of the World Economic Forum now and also about the need for us to meet more often, particularly the former liberation movements. So it was very good, friendly and brotherly discussion, absolutely," Zuma reportedly said.

