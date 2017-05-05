Liberia: Political Opportunists Flee CDC

Several past governments officials seeking to gain political relevant here amongst them former Liberian Ambassador Nathaniel Milton Barnes, has parted company with the standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change, Senator George Weah, tendering in his resignation to the Coalition.

The individuals apparently saw the CDC as a means of jumping back into government but have not been able to see their ways through the walls of Sen. George Weah.

The Coalition is a conglomeration of the former ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP) of jailed ex-President Charles Ghankay Taylor, the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP) of indicted former Speaker J. Alex Tyler and Sen. George Weah's Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), respectively.

Amb. Barnes, former standard bearer of the Liberia Destiny Party during the 2005 general and presidential elections, moved to the NPP after the National Elections Commission de-certificated the LDP.

In his letter of resignation dated May 3, the former Taylor official said he is exploring options to other political parties and alliances for his next political move. According to him, he remains committed to being an agent of positive change in Liberia and that his contribution to the society will still be achieved in the absence of Weah's CDC.

"I have served as a public servant of Liberia for almost 20 years; my concern for the welfare of the Liberian people transcends my ambition to be President", Barnes continues.

The ex-finance minister said he is concerned about the social and economic well- being of all Liberians based on a foundation of reconciliation, justice, fairness, equity and prosperity for all.

He notes that he fully intends to remain engaged in the political process, focusing on strong principles rather than a populist approach, saying "Not only do Liberian people deserve the very best from their elected leaders, but I believe they are able to discern what is best for themselves. They will determine their own destiny, I am fervently praying for the best outcome for the people, especially those most marginalized by the current status quo."

Meanwhile, Dr. Toga Gaywea McIntosh, who earlier resigned from the governing Unity Party and subsequently crossed over to the CDC, is expected to make another leap to where? He promises to disclose his next move in a major press conference.