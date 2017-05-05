Liberia: UP Government Failed Domestically

Photo: Liberian Government

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The Vice Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change Senator Jewel Howard Taylor of Bong County, says the Unity Party-led government fails on its domestic policies, but rather scores eight plus on foreign policies.

"Nothing is ever 100 percent, but let's look at the living condition of our people, the high unemployment rate, the poverty rate, the lack of quality education, among others are things that need to be taken into serious consideration; these are domestic things that every government must prioritize for the growth of the country and the citizens at large", says Senator Taylor.

The CDC Vice Standard Bearer gave the rating on Tuesday, May 3, when she appeared on the Super Morning Show hosted by state radio ELBC in Paynesville outside Monrovia.

According to her, the government succeeded on its foreign policy, noting that President Sirleaf has all the international contacts, going to countries, lobbying to bring in money. "I don't think anyone can take that from her, but on domestic policy, I think this government has failed."

She attributes the failure to the deadly Ebola Virus, which devastated Liberia amidst lack of proper health facilities that caused many innocent citizens to lose their lives, coupled with poor educational system, which led the President herself to refer to the entire system as a mess.

"These are things that will be highly prioritized when the Coalition government takes state power," she promised. The former first lady, who heads her estranged husband (ex-President Charles Taylor's) National Patriotic Party or NPP is in marriage with Senator George Weah's Congress for Democratic Change, which gave birth to the Coalition and her subsequent selection as running mate to Weah to vie for the Presidency in October.

The Senator, who just returned from the United States of America, narrates that the trip to the U.S. was intended to meet with various stakeholders, including key partisans of the CDC U.S.A.-chapter and senior officials of the State Department to solicit alternatives views on the forward march of the country.

She says the first priority of the Coalition if elected, is job creation, stressing, "We strongly believe if the Liberian people were empowered, the level of conversation will change, because lack of employment many times can bring about criticism against the government."

I'm not going to sit here and outline all of our priorities, because the campaign is around the corner, but I do know that we have a very robust program that will transform the living condition of our people, if we were giving the chance to rule", she maintains.