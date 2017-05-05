5 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Key Players Commit to Bulls, Agaba Joins

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Blue Bulls Company (Pty) Ltd confirmed on Friday that a handful of stars in the squad have extended their stay with the team by signing extensions to their current contracts.

Former Junior Springbok captain, Hanro Liebenberg and fellow Junior Boks Ivan van Zyl, Travis Ismaiel and Dries Swanepoel all signed two year extensions, High Performance Manager at the BBC, Xander Janse van Rensburg, confirmed.

This follows the news earlier in the week that Lood de Jager extended his stay in Pretoria and Boom Prinsloo joined the squad from the Cheetahs at the beginning of the month.

"The extensions of these squad members show that high quality players still want to continue their career and fulfil their dreams at the Bulls," Janse van Rensburg said.

"They are amongst the best in their positions in the country and it is a huge vote of confidence on our management and structures that they see their future with us. Their decision to extend their careers with us is also driven by a desire to play for South Africa in future and it is great that they see the Bulls as the vehicle to take them there."

Janse van Rensburg also announced another Blitzbok signing after Prinsloo joined this month.

Current Blitzboks performer, Tim Agaba, will be joining the Pretoria outfit in June. The Olympic bronze medallist in Rugby Sevens will still play with the Blitzboks in the last two tournaments of the current World Rugby Sevens Series (in Paris and London) before moving north to join his new team mates in Pretoria.

Agaba also represented SA Students, EP Kings and NMMU Madibaz earlier in his career, before taking up a national sevens contract.

Janse van Rensburg also confirmed that flyhalf Tian Schoeman will be leaving for French club Bordeaux at the end of the season.

"We are sad to see Tian go as he has been a wonderful servant to the Bulls and Blue Bulls, but we understand his career choice. He was always going to be an understudy here and now gets the opportunity to go to a club where he can start and become their pivot. We wish him well and believe he will make a success over there as well. That said, he still has some pretty important matches to play for us as well," he said.

Schoeman also thanked the Bulls from his side.

"I feel honoured for the awesome opportunities I had with the team so far. I made a career decision and will now move to France where I hope to eventually qualify to play for them. I am only 26 and still have ambitions, but I don't think it will be fulfilled here. That said, I am extremely grateful to all the opportunities I have playing rugby in South Africa, something I will always treasure," he said.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Newborn Baby Found Alive in Toilet At Mall

A newborn baby was found alive in a toilet at a mall in Krugersdorp on Friday, paramedics said. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.