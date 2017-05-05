South Africa: Judgment in Bail Application of 'Coup Plotter' Postponed

Judgment in the case of the alleged "coup plotter" Elvis Ramosebudi's bail, has been postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrate's court on Friday.

During arguments, State advocate Johan Badenhorst said the State would oppose bail.

Badenhorst said Ramosebudi travelled from Soshanguve to Johannesburg to present his plan to undercover agents.

Badenhorst said he had a well-constructed plan and the tools to do it.

"The fact that he would actually drive and submit his plans is concerning. It is clear that he is very motivated in what he wants to do."

In his affidavit read out by his lawyer Motebang Ramaili, Ramosebudi said he had been living with his parents in the same house he was born in. He has a 7-year-old daughter.

He has no previous convictions or pending cases against him.

Ramaili was unhappy that the Hawks tried to question Ramosebudi's parents about his mental health.

Ramosebudi has promised to stand trial and not interfere with investigation. His lawyer said that he would plead not guilty.

Ramaili argued that these were high profile people who were highly guarded.

He said there were no guns found at his place.

Ramaili also argued that because his client sent letters to Guptas saying, "hands off Guptas", he would not try to kill them.

The matter was postponed to Monday, May 8.

Source: News24