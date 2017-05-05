Liberia: Ananaba Takes Over Chamber of Commerce Today

The president and chief executive officer of the Omega Insurance Company, Mr. Charles Ananaba, will today officially take over as the new president of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) in Monrovia.

The president-elect will replace Mr. Francis A. Dennis, outgoing president and former president/CEO of the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI).

Mr. Ananaba defeated Henry Brunson, general manager of Safeway Cargo/FedEx, by 63 to 22 votes.

The chamber also elected officials to the executive council, including Assad Barbar, Tony Hage, George Nehme, C. Nelson Oniyama, Tarek Razzouk, Jasper Sigh, Georgio Haddad, Charles Collins, and former Finance Minister Lusine Kamara.

Ananaba, who has many years experience in the business and security sectors, told our business desk via mobile phone yesterday that his administration will put more emphasis on the agriculture sector, with support from the government.

According to him, agriculture contributes greatly to the economic development of any nation. Based on that, he said, "We will work with the government to provide an incentive to farmers to graduate from subsistence farming to mechanized farming. We want for farmers to earn enough money for themselves and their families, and that is what our administration will be addressing upon taking the oath of office at LCC."

President-elect Ananaba also used the occasion to express gratitude to members of the institution who unanimously elected him, and called on them to give him their fullest support.

He pledged to work hard to build on the foundation of his predecessor to restore LCC to normality.

"I have carefully considered my candidacy, and at this moment I believe I am the best prepared to take on the reins of leadership. It is incumbent upon this organization to create an environment where business can prosper. We have both the power to influence regulations and laws to make them business friendly, and to collaborate as businesses in mutually beneficial ways," said Mr. Ananaba.

He promised to lead the executive council of the LCC with honesty, integrity and transparency, adding that to be thoughtful leaders, "we must first earn the trust of all members of the Chamber of Commerce, ordinary citizens of the community, and government officials and agencies we work with, and look forward to the challenges ahead."

Mr. Ananaba serves as chairman and president of Omega Insurance Company and has many years experience as a Claims Investigator, Insurance Loss Investigator, and Loss Adjuster.

He served for twenty years as General Manager of Delta Insurance Loss Adjusters, the only adjusting company in Liberia.

He also has many years of management experience in law enforcement within the insurance industry.

Ananaba has international training in claims administration with CIGNA Home and International in Philadelphia, PA, and Wall Street, New York, both in the United States.

He has an associate degree In Claims Designation from the Insurance Institute of America in Malvern, PA, USA.

The president-elect also has certifications in Basic Property Adjusting, Basic Casualty Adjusting, and Residential Building Damage Estimating from the Vale National Institute in Chambersburg, PA, USA, and in General Insurance from the Insurance Institute of America in Malvern, PA, USA. Mr. Ananaba has a B.A. in Criminal Justice from the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, USA.