Liberia: Sinoe Seaport Regains Prewar Status

The Samuel Alfred Ross Port in Greenville, Sinoe County has regained its prewar status in the shipment of logs, more than 10 years after the end of the Liberian civil-war.

On tour of the port on Tuesday, May 2, by this reporter, it was observed that mechanisms have been put in place to give the port an international look, including its perimeter and security.

Currently, Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) is constructing its oil storage facility in the port for the shipment of its goods.

"This port is ready for business and we encourage all Liberians as well as the international community or well meaning investors who have businesses in the eastern part of Liberia to use this port as an entry port to bring in their goods," said J. Dagger Wiles, port manager.

"We have an international seaport security here and nobody can just enter this port without going through security scrutiny," he added.

The Daily Observer saw Liberia's security apparatus, including immigration, customs among other security agencies, carrying out their normal duties in line with National Port Authority standards.

There is currently a large ship at the port loading logs. "This is my first time to see such a big ship, since I was born," said Cephus Kargou, a resident of Greenville. "I thought this port can only accept [small] boats, but I am happy with the government for this kind of development."

"There are tugboats to guide bigger ships to easily dock and it is through a loan from the Kuwaiti Government that enables the Liberian government to procure them," port spokesman Ishmael T. Koffeh said.

The captain of the tugboats, Harry J. Gabon-Tay, said their services are provided around the clock to ensure security of the ships, as well as conducting regular patrols around the port.

The Samuel Alfred Ross Port was originally constructed by the German government and dedicated on December 11, 1964, by President William V. S. Tubman. It was one of the leading ports in Liberia up to the time of the civil war.

The management of the port is anticipating the construction of warehouses and creating more container pads.

Meanwhile, only one vessel at a time is allowed to dock at the port, owing to its size.