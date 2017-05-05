Liberia: Vice President Boakai Wants More Support to Liberia Fire Service

Monrovia — Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has called for the acceleration on awareness of fire prevention measures, stressed the compelling need for training to boost the effectiveness of firefighting and increased support to the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS).

He said firefighters respond to all types of incidents including medical emergencies, terroristic attacks and emergencies to hazardous materials incidents and warned that 'it is imperative to tackle the lack of knowledge which in turn compromises firefighters' effectiveness or safety.

Vice President Boakai made these remarks Thursday in Monrovia when he delivered the Keynote Address to mark international Firefighters' Day celebration in Liberia and across the globe.

He pointed out that Liberian Firefighters are rising up to the challenges of the duties to which they are called and that additional reinforcement and encouragement will introduce a far greater qualitative difference to their job.

The Vice President underscored that a well trained and equipped firefighting department will prevent fire, save lives and protects property.

International Firefighters Day was birthed out of tragic fire incident in Australia two decades ago with celebrations in Liberia under the theme "Safety First, Safety Last."