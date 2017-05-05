Nigeria: 31 Nawis Members Elected Into Sports Federation Boards

No fewer than 31 members of the Nigeria Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS) were elected into the board of National Sports Federations.

The election, which held at the Abuja National Stadium on Wednesday, was keenly contested in nine sports federations, while 22 federations were unopposed.

Prof. Mariam Suleiman was elected as a board member of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, while Omatsola Williams was elected into the board of the Nigeria Golf Federation.

Mrs Margaret Pobeni was elected into the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ifeyinwa A. Nigeria Kick Boxing, while Mabel Omotayo was elected into Nigeria Table Tennis Federation.

Others are Mrs Gloria Ekwenpu, Nigeria Rowing and Cannon Federation, and Margaret Brings, Nigeria Taekwondo Federation.

For Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Rosa Okoh, and Juliana Umaru for the Nigeria Judo Federation.

An observer of the election, Bode Durotoye, the Deputy Director, Grassroot Department, representing the ministry described the election as free and fair.

"The election has been very peaceful and fair. Everybody participated well and there are no complaints from anybody.

"All the contesters abide by the rules and voting went on successfully," he said.

NAN