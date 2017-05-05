5 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 31 Nawis Members Elected Into Sports Federation Boards

Tagged:

Related Topics

No fewer than 31 members of the Nigeria Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS) were elected into the board of National Sports Federations.

The election, which held at the Abuja National Stadium on Wednesday, was keenly contested in nine sports federations, while 22 federations were unopposed.

Prof. Mariam Suleiman was elected as a board member of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, while Omatsola Williams was elected into the board of the Nigeria Golf Federation.

Mrs Margaret Pobeni was elected into the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ifeyinwa A. Nigeria Kick Boxing, while Mabel Omotayo was elected into Nigeria Table Tennis Federation.

Others are Mrs Gloria Ekwenpu, Nigeria Rowing and Cannon Federation, and Margaret Brings, Nigeria Taekwondo Federation.

For Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Rosa Okoh, and Juliana Umaru for the Nigeria Judo Federation.

An observer of the election, Bode Durotoye, the Deputy Director, Grassroot Department, representing the ministry described the election as free and fair.

"The election has been very peaceful and fair. Everybody participated well and there are no complaints from anybody.

"All the contesters abide by the rules and voting went on successfully," he said.

NAN

Nigeria

Govt Threatens to Sack Striking Doctors

The Kogi State government on Friday threatened to sack any staff under the state health sector and adopt the policy of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.