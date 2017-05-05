Nigeria: Boko Haram Continues to Brutalise Children - UN

The United Nations says boys and girls in the north east "continue to be brutalised as a result of Boko Haram's insurgency in the region and the ensuing conflict."

In the first report by the UN office of the special representative for children and armed conflict on violations suffered by children, the UN documented horrendous abuse of children between January 2013 and December 2016.

"With tactics including widespread recruitment and use, abductions, sexual violence, attacks on schools and the increasing use of children in so-called "suicide" attacks, Boko Haram has inflicted unspeakable horror upon the children of Nigeria's north-east and neighbouring countries," declared Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.

Book Haram attacks on communities and confrontations with the military left some 3,900 children dead and 7,300 maimed. At least 1,000 of them were killed and 2,100 injuries resulted from suicide attacks. Up to 1,650 children were recruited and used by Book Haram, the UN documented.

Boko Haram recruited and used thousands more since 2009, some as young as four.

Many were abducted, and others joined the group "due to financial incentives, peer pressure, familial ties and for ideological reasons," the UN report said.

"In some instances, parents gave up their children to obtain security guarantees or for economic gain." The children were used in direct hostilities, to plant improvised explosive devices, to burn schools or houses. Children, especially girls, have been used in suicide attacks since 2014.

At least 90 have been used in suicide bombings in Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger, the majority of whom were girls. The UN estimates more than 1,500/schools have been destroyed since 2014, with at least 1,280 casualties among teachers and students. Up to 4,000 boys and girls have been taken in mass abductions by Boko Haram from schools, including the 276 Chibok Girls kidnapped from their school in 2014.

The UN said it was able to verify "incidents of sexual violence affecting 217 children during the reporting period" and estimates thousands of women and girls may have been victims. "Many were subjected to forced marriage and forced religious conversion," it said.

"When they managed to escape or were rescued, these girls often faced stigma and rejection from their families and communities, especially when children were born as a result of rapes during their captivity."

The UN commended Nigeria's response but said the response rose over protection and extra judicial killings. It said 228 children, some as young as nine, were recruited into the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), created in Borno State to assist the Nigerian Security Forces.

They were used in intelligence gathering, search operations, night patrol, crowd control and post guarding. CJTF has started dialogue with the UN after it was listed among groups recruiting and using children in conflicts.