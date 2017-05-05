Nigeria Retain Position in May FIFA Ranking

Nigeria remained unmoved at number 40 in the latest FIFA rankings for the month of May released yesterday.

Gernot Rohr's men were adjusted the same position in the world according to April ratings. This ensures they remain fourth in Africa behind Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon and Burkina Faso who maintained their positions.

Super Eagles' foes in next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, South Africa despite their stagnant position are placed 64th in the world and 12th in the continent.

However, there were changes not minding the fact that the top 20 places stayed unaffected in the month under review. Madagascar climbed nine places up to 111th, with Malawi soaring 14 steps northward.

On the global stage, Brazil capped off a fine fortnight of football as they moved to the top of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, reclaiming their seat at the top of the podium after seven year hiatus.

Not since elimination from 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa at the hands of the Netherlands, being usurped in the table by eventual champions Spain and the Oranje have held the No1 position.

However, recent wins over Uruguay and Paraguay in booking their place at Russia 2018 secured their return to top spot.

With 129 games played across the month there was movement throughout the table, as just 19 of the 211 member associations stood steady in their March placing. With five of those 19 within the top ten, Switzerland were the only side to break into the top ten as they occupy number nine, with Uruguay heading in the opposite direction to 15th on the ranking.

Argentina are second, followed by Germany, Chile, Colombia, France, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland and Spain in third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and ten place respectively.

The next Coca-Cola/FIFA ranking will be published on 1 June 2017.