5 May 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco Celebrates Fourteenth Anniversary of HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan

Rabat — The Royal Family, along with the Moroccan people, will celebrate, on Monday, the fourteenth anniversary of HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, a joyful event reflecting the unwavering attachment of Moroccans to the glorious Alawite throne, guarantor of the Kingdom's unity and stability.

This event is reminiscent of the blissful moments experienced by Moroccans on May 8, 2003, when the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announced the birth, at the Royal Palace in Rabat, of a baby boy whom HM King Mohammed VI decided to name after his father, late king Hassan II.

The birthday is an opportunity for the Moroccan people to reaffirm their loyalty and allegiance to HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, defender of faith and guarantor of the supreme interests of the Nation and citizens.

As was the case in previous years, HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan has chaired and accompanied his father, HM King Mohammed VI, in a number of official activities.

