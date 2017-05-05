5 May 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ethiopia and Somalia's Assigned a Committee Over Shabelle River Disputes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Garad Omar, spoke of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo) and Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn meeting held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He stated that they discussed the strengthening the relationships of the two countries and the issue over Shabelle river.

The government of Somalia and Ethiopia both agreed to assign a committee to oversee the dispute over the Shabelle river. Furthermore, the two leaders, discussed over the importance of education and the prime minister of Ethiopia promised to offer 500 scholarships for Somali students.

Furthermore, the two leaders, discussed over the importance of education and the prime minister of Ethiopia promised to offer 500 scholarships for Somali students.

Somalia

Somali Musician Jimi Injured in a Hit & Run Accident By Amisom Vehicle

An Amisom military vehicle on Thursday hit and injured popular Somali Musician Jimi Sheikh Mumin before speeding away… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.