Somalia: Ethiopia and Somalia's Assigned a Committee Over Shabelle River Disputes

Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Garad Omar, spoke of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo) and Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn meeting held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He stated that they discussed the strengthening the relationships of the two countries and the issue over Shabelle river.

The government of Somalia and Ethiopia both agreed to assign a committee to oversee the dispute over the Shabelle river. Furthermore, the two leaders, discussed over the importance of education and the prime minister of Ethiopia promised to offer 500 scholarships for Somali students.

