Kenya: Musa Mohammed Wary of Leopards Threat Ahead of Derby

Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohammed is wary of the threat posed by rivals AFC Leopards ahead of their SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

The clash, dubbed 'Mashemeji' derby, is the 83rd meeting between the two most successful clubs in the country. Leopards have registered 28 wins, Gor 24 while 30 matches have ended in stalemates in the previous 82 meetings.

Both clubs have had a fairly moderate start to the season with two points separating them on the 18-team league. Gor sit second on 16 points after eight rounds, while Leopards are fourth.

Mohammed will lead Gor Mahia into this fixture for the first time as the full time club captain since taking over from long-serving Fredrick Jerim Onyango - who retired at the close of last season.

Speaking ahead of the high-stakes clash, the Kenyan international expressed confidence of bouncing back from their shock 1-0 defeat to Mathare United last weekend.

"It's a big game but looking at the morale in camp, we are prepared for the day. Each player is extra motivated and focused in training. Everyone has shown the urge to play by working hard in all training sessions," said Mohammed, who is Gor's longest serving player in the current squad.

"The defeat to Mathare is behind us. We are focused on the upcoming fixture."

"Leopards are a good team with good players so we know how tough the game will be," Musa added.

Musa, who will be featuring in the derby for the 10th time in the last five years, has further called on the fans to show up in large numbers and create a great atmosphere as they tackle their eternal rivals.

"Their support is vital in such a game. We urge them to come in numbers and cheer us on."

The two giants have 28 titles between them, with Gor Mahia having won the league a record 15 times.