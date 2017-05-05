5 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Musa Mohammed Wary of Leopards Threat Ahead of Derby

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohammed is wary of the threat posed by rivals AFC Leopards ahead of their SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

The clash, dubbed 'Mashemeji' derby, is the 83rd meeting between the two most successful clubs in the country. Leopards have registered 28 wins, Gor 24 while 30 matches have ended in stalemates in the previous 82 meetings.

Both clubs have had a fairly moderate start to the season with two points separating them on the 18-team league. Gor sit second on 16 points after eight rounds, while Leopards are fourth.

Mohammed will lead Gor Mahia into this fixture for the first time as the full time club captain since taking over from long-serving Fredrick Jerim Onyango - who retired at the close of last season.

Speaking ahead of the high-stakes clash, the Kenyan international expressed confidence of bouncing back from their shock 1-0 defeat to Mathare United last weekend.

"It's a big game but looking at the morale in camp, we are prepared for the day. Each player is extra motivated and focused in training. Everyone has shown the urge to play by working hard in all training sessions," said Mohammed, who is Gor's longest serving player in the current squad.

"The defeat to Mathare is behind us. We are focused on the upcoming fixture."

"Leopards are a good team with good players so we know how tough the game will be," Musa added.

Musa, who will be featuring in the derby for the 10th time in the last five years, has further called on the fans to show up in large numbers and create a great atmosphere as they tackle their eternal rivals.

"Their support is vital in such a game. We urge them to come in numbers and cheer us on."

The two giants have 28 titles between them, with Gor Mahia having won the league a record 15 times.

Kenya

The Hidden Hand Resolving Jubilee Primaries Disputes

President Uhuru Kenyatta's invisible hand in resolving Jubilee Party nomination challenges is playing out in the open… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.