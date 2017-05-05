Kenya: Ex-AFC Boss Eyes Kakamega Senatorial Seat

Former AFC Leopards chairman Sammy Aina Washiko has thrown his hat in the race for the Kakamega County senatorial seat on a Ford Kenya party ticket.

The ICT entrepreneur will be gunning to replace incumbent Bonni Khalwale who has decided to contest for the county's governorship.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke on Friday, Mr Aina expressed confidence that he would emerge victor come August 8 banking on his managerial and entrepreneurial track record as a key advantage over his competitors.

"I must thank the party leader Moses Wetang'ula for giving the youths a realistic chance to make a shot at leadership. I have been a revolutionist and youth agenda has always been my focus," said Mr Aina.

The 33-year-old had been touted to be the Amani National Congress (ANC) Nairobi County senatorial candidate but later opted for the Kakamega County seat after being convinced by the ideologies of Ford Kenya.

"Belief in the ideologies and ethos espoused by my party leader against all wind that had me running for the same seat under ANC in Nairobi County, convinced me otherwise. At only 33, this creates a big avenue for other hopefuls to step up and offer themselves for leadership at the highest level," he said.

PROPAGANDA

He hit out at his opponents for the seat who have been running a campaign that he had quit the race insisting that he is still in the race and that no amount of propaganda would make him change his mind.

"My opponents have been saying that I have quit the race but I want to assure my supporters that here I am and fully in the race under Ford Kenya and let them not believe any rumours authored by my competitors," he said.

Mr Aina, who was unopposed during the party primaries, was among 630 Ford Kenya candidates given certificates at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on Thursday ahead of the General Election.

This will not be the first time the youthful politician will be seeking a political office having unsuccessfully contested for the Malava Constituency seat on a United Republican Party ticket in 2013.