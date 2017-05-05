Kenya: Tribunal Nullifies Wavinya's Nomination As Wiper's Machakos Governor Aspirant

Nairobi — Wavinya Ndeti's nomination as the Wiper Democratic Party Machakos gubernatorial aspirant has been nullified by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

In the ruling, the Tribunal has ordered fresh nominations within 48 hours.

The PPDT delivered the judgement in a case in which the incumbent Machakos Deputy Governor Bernard Kiala had challenged the nomination of Ndeti saying the Party disobeyed a Tribunal Order which had stopped it from carrying out the exercise.

The Tribunal sitting at the Nairobi's Milimani Law Courts refused to grant Kiala's request to declare that Ndeti was not a bonafide Wiper member at the time having joined the Party only a few days to the exercise.