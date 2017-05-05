5 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tribunal Nullifies Wavinya's Nomination As Wiper's Machakos Governor Aspirant

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Wavinya Ndeti's nomination as the Wiper Democratic Party Machakos gubernatorial aspirant has been nullified by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

In the ruling, the Tribunal has ordered fresh nominations within 48 hours.

The PPDT delivered the judgement in a case in which the incumbent Machakos Deputy Governor Bernard Kiala had challenged the nomination of Ndeti saying the Party disobeyed a Tribunal Order which had stopped it from carrying out the exercise.

The Tribunal sitting at the Nairobi's Milimani Law Courts refused to grant Kiala's request to declare that Ndeti was not a bonafide Wiper member at the time having joined the Party only a few days to the exercise.

Kenya

Will Kenyatta Be Endorsed At Convention?

The Jubilee Party will hold a Special National Delegates Convention Saturday at the Bomas of Kenya, following the just… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.