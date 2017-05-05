Ghana: Let Us Chart a Bright Future for Our Nation-Eastern Regional Minister

press release

The Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Eric Kwakye Darfour, has called on all Ghanaians to come together to chart a bright future for the nation by creating jobs.

According to him, many developed nations have their success stories tied to the creation of decent jobs because the strength of the youth were tapped and channeled for development.

He made this statement at the celebration of May Day in Koforidua on the theme "Ghana@60: Mobilizing for Ghana's future through the creation of decent job".

The Minister added that government believed that a working population could boost the economy and hence the launch of the planting for food and jobs initiative which would create 750,000 jobs for the youth.

Hon. Kwakye Darfour indicated that government was aware of some of the concerns of organized labour especially their working conditions which needed to be improved.

"Good working conditions should no doubt be a prerequisite for any job to be created and government will work on this genuinely to make life for our workers better," he added.

The Minister therefore, called the attention of workers to factors such as unnecessary delay of official documents which did not ensure productivity in the country.

Mrs. Phyllis Agyeman, the Eastern Regional Secretary of TUC, called on government to revitalize all major sectors of the economy such as agriculture, manufacturing, mining, health, security among others.

"The textile sector for example can generate tens of thousands of jobs for the young people across the country. We therefore expect some of the factories under the one district one factory programme to be textile factories," she added.

She also appealed to workers to keep in mind that the task ahead would be very demanding so they should work hard, mend their ways and do the right things.

The May Day celebration in Koforidua attracted various workers unions such as Public Service workers Union (PSWU), Health Service Workers Union (HSWU), Judicial Service Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), among others.

Madam Bridget Joyce Bohan from HSWU was adjudged the overall best worker and she received a citation, LED TV and refrigerator for her meritorious service.

Source: ISD (Evelyn Harvey)