Kenya: HF, Britam to Offer 75 Years Age Limit Medical Cover

Nairobi — Housing Finance (HF) Group through its subsidiary HF Insurance Agency (HFIA) has partnered with Britam to introduce a retail medical cover with an age limit of 75 years.

The medical cover dubbed Afyamed is expected to open up health coverage to more Kenyans as current covers in the country have an age limit of 65 years.

Britam will be the exclusive underwriter for the product.

HFIA Head of Business Development, Francis Kinyanjui, said Afyamed is designed to meet the needs of retail customers who have in the past experienced challenges in accessing medical insurance.

"Many families today lack access to quality healthcare as most health covers are designed to meet the needs of corporate customers. This cover which we have developed in partnership with Britam will open up health cover to among others young families, retirees and also the self-employed," Kinyanjui said.

Afyamed offers a wide scope of cover, including pre-existing, chronic conditions, HIV/AIDs and cancer. The cover also includes cost of organ transplant and related costs up to specified limits.

"Afyamed is a convenient solution for our customers as it has minimum exclusions and any member joining does not require a medical test before obtaining a medical cover," he added.

Afyamed has a combined package that incorporates both Inpatient and Outpatient cover where customers will be able to access medical cover for as low as Sh20,000 annually.

Afyamed has a minimum cover of Sh200,000 and a limit of Sh5 million for inpatient cover and will cover Kenya, South Sudan and Rwanda.

"The cover will also cater for treatment abroad in India or South Africa for treatment not available locally through a scheduled flight on reimbursement," Kinyanjui explained.