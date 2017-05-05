Ghana: Spain to Support Ghana's Aviation Industry

press release

The Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Maria Monso, has pledged the readiness of Spain to support and grow Ghana's Civil Aviation industry with equipment from Spain.

Her Excellency Monso gave the assurance that the Spanish equipment company that would supply the equipment was one with versatility in airport surveillance and controls equipment as well as in energy and digital systems.

She was speaking during a courtesy call on the Minister for Aviation, Mrs Cecelia Dapaah, in Accra, yesterday.

Mrs Dapaah, in her remarks, expressed the readiness of the Government of Ghana to deepen bilateral relations with Spain and fortify business bonds with that country to help speed up development in Ghana.

She said Government would expand and establish connectivity with the regions with Airports to promote businesses in the country, adding that intra-city business transactions would promote smooth travels within Ghana while that of the sub-region would be made easier when the Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, Sunyani Airports and the Wa Air Strip were connected to each other.

She said Government would build terminals at the various Airports in the country to help create connectivity, adding that the Tamale Airport would be expanded to serve the Sahelian regions and create warehouses to store agricultural produce.

Mrs Dapaah disclosed that Government was awaiting shipped equipment to help fix the air navigation systems in the country to enable it satisfy the needed requirement for air services.

She, therefore, expressed the hope that the Spanish company would provide durable and easy-to-maintain equipment and urged the Spanish Ambassador to help train Ghanaian officers on how to service the equipment so that Ghanaians themselves could render the maintenance service without having to rely on experts from other countries.

Source: ISD (Chantal Aidoo)