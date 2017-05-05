Ghana: Nana Addo Receives a Rousing Welcome At Aflao Border

press release

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo was welcomed in a grand style at the Aflao border on Tuesday 2nd April 2017.

Thousands of people including Chiefs, opinion leaders, party faithfuls from the ruling New Patriotic Party gathered at the Ghana side of the border drumming, singing and dancing in anticipation of the arrival of the President.

Amongst the crowd was also the Paramount Chief of Aflao, Togbe Amenya Fiti V, with some of his kinsmen who arrived few hours before the President.

At the Togolese side of the border was also another massive crowd displaying rich Togolese culture through drumming, singing and dancing while awaiting the number one gentleman of the country.

The President was met on arrival at the Ghanaian side of the border by the Hon. Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Achibald Yao Letsa, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Allan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah , Minister for National Security and members of the Regional Security Council.

The team led the President to meet his Togolese counterpart, His Excellency Faure Gnassingbé, at the other side of the border.

According to a Press release signed by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, the President was on an official working visit to ECOWAS countries. The tour would afford him the opportunity to introduce himself formally as the new Ghanaian leader to the governments and people of those countries. The trip would also help him explore and deepen bilateral relations with these countries, and reiterate Ghana's full commitment to the ECOWAS project.

The visits would be in two phases. The first phase would see the President through Togo, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire.

The President would be accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and some officials of the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to return to Ghana from the first phase of his tour on May 7, 2017.

Source: ISD (Richmond Abake)