Three suspects are due to appear in the Pongola Magistrate's Court in KwaZulu-Natal for possession of more than R100m in drugs on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that the Pongola South African Police Service (SAPS) conducted an operation on Thursday after receiving information that a vehicle was entering the Golela border, which separates Swaziland and South Africa, carrying a large quantity of suspected heroine.

The vehicle was intercepted by police members on the N2 near Pongola, a few kilometres from the border.

"When the police searched the vehicle, they found 145 bags of a substance suspected to be heroine hidden in a concealed compartment of the vehicle. The drugs are estimated to be worth R101m. Members of our forensics team were on the scene and immediately seized the drugs," said Naicker.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major-General Bheki Langa lauded the "Back to Basics" approach, as well as the swift reaction of the police.

"The suspects were intercepted before the drugs could be distributed. We are very pleased that this consignment will not reach our streets where it will cause untold damage," he said in a statement.

The three suspects aged between 20 and 43 are expected to appear in the Pongola Magistrate's Court for possession of drugs later on Friday.

News24