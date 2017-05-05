Kenya: Godec - US Will Continue Supporting Kenyan Security Agencies

Nairobi — The United States remains committed to joint partnerships with the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Force (KDF) to ensure the country's security services are modernized.

US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec has said his government will continue to offer both technical and strategic support through intelligence sharing to ensure the security organs discharge their mandate effectively.

"We offer support on skills such as crisis response, border control, emergence medicine, strategic communications, community policing, counter-narcotics/ terrorism investigations, intelligence gathering; we are standing with you," Godec said during the Outstanding Police Service Awards 2016/17 ceremony held at a Nairobi hotel on Friday.

Godec called upon the police to soldier on in their quest to root out terrorism saying they were not alone in the war against terror.

He noted the dangerous conditions under which the security officers work under to secure the nation adding that their contribution was vital to safeguarding fundamental freedoms of citizens.

"The work that you're doing under dangerous and sometimes difficult conditions is extraordinarily important and is particularly difficult at this moment in time because of the security challenges that Kenya and my own country are facing," Godec observed.

The Inspector General of Police on his part, Joseph Boinnet, paid tribute to officers working in areas facing immense security challenges owing to banditry attacks witnessed in counties such as Baringo.

He said, the police will ensure a safe and secure environment in the run up to the General Election to ensure that Kenyans exercise their democratic rights unhindered.

"The officers awarded to days represent the very vast of us who wake up every morning and purpose to serve the people of this country to the very best of their abilities," Boinnet said.

Deputy Inspector General (Regular Police) Joel Kitili who also spoke at the event said the police service will not be deterred from discharging its mandate as provided for under the Constitution.

He stated that the NPS has continued to monitor the security of the nation in order to pre-empt threats before criminals execute their schemes.

"The war against crime in Kenya will continue and we shall not relent. Police officers will continue being on high alert and conducting patrols to ensure there's adequate security for every Kenyan," said Kitili.

During the ceremony, a total of 15 posthumous awards were given out the overall winner being Anthony Mweangi Njoroge who was attacked to Sykimau Police Post in Machakos where was killed by a gang of robbers.

Others in the posthumous category were Japheth Mwadime and Moses Injehu, the former succumbing after being ambushed by bandits in a farm in Laikipia while the latter succumbed to bullet wounds after being attached by al Shabaab while on a special operation in a KDF base at Hulugho.