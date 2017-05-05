Ethiopia: Refugee Influx Into Ethiopia - Challenges & Solutions

opinion

The IGAD region hosts 2.46 million refugees, while also producing 3.12 million refugees. Ethiopia shelters 33 percent of the total number of refugees in the IGAD region and 2.3 percent of the total number of refugees world-wide, while producing 0.5 percent of the world's total number of refugees, thus caring for more than its share of the global refugee burdens. The list also includes 20,000 refugees residing in Addis Ababa for reasons related to special medical attention, humanitarian issues and serious protection concerns, and Eritrean refugees enrolled in the Camp Policy (OCP). The current 2016/17 academic year has seen 35,563 new students enrolled in early Childhood Care and Education, elementary and secondary schools.

Refugee and migration governance in Ethiopia

Despite not being articulated in a written policy document, Ethiopia follows a policy of non-promotion and containment of migration. Contrary to government belief and public assumptions, research demonstrates that migration (both regular and irregular) has been on the increase despite impressive economic progress. The idea that poverty reduction leads to migration reduction is not supported by any research findings. With increase in income, mobility also increases. Irregular migration may also increase with a rise in income as it is those migrants with financial means to travel that do. Hence, Ethiopia practices ideologically-based migration governance, rather than evidence-based.

Two major problems, in particular, stand out; the first one is absence of evidence-based political decision making and a clear direction by the government on migration governance. The second one relates to the strong political stance of the government in officially downplaying the importance of labor migration and mobility. Currently, Ethiopia is managing migration through an ad hoc institutional arrangements for labor migration and refuge issues. The national committee seems to lack design and platform for the entire migration and refugee governance situation, both in mandate and in membership composition. The National Committee that was setup to coordinate efforts against migration has missed several important institutions. These include: the Federal and Regional Police Commissions, National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) (mainly the ARRA, MDINA). It is/was a must to include them.

The migration and refugee issues may put Ethiopia in workable diplomatic rows with the countries of origin, destination and transit. It can link Ethiopia with countries of destination, as well as transit. The linkage could serve as a strong bridge for developmental partnership between countries by addressing the root causes of irregular migration and facilitating legal and orderly mobility. In contrast, mistrust and rough relations could compromise an opening to cooperation and healthy relations in all spheres.

It is mind-boggling to observe Ethiopia well placed to lead the efforts towards effective migration and refugee governance, both regionally and globally, when it lacks well articulated strategy and policy directions on issues of refugee and migration complexity so far. The country also lacks well trained and committed policy makers, research centers, and purposely trained implementers on the issue. The current refugee governance in Ethiopia does not have strategic and clear directions other than collecting the names and numbers of refugee entering to the country. It might protect the refugees sheltered in the country, but these activities are not enough when weighed to the country's aspirations of being a model of peaceful coexistence in the region. It does not go even with the vision of the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, who was mindful of the Horn of Africa demographic composition and the political trends.

Hosting refugee can strength diplomatic ties

Researches show that the country will continue to be a destination and potential transit for massive numbers of refugees, as country of origin for large numbers of migrants. Migration features on the main agenda of relevant regional, continental and global organizations. The negative political developments in Kenya, Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan and Eritrea will increase the numbers of immigrants and refugees to Ethiopia. This trend should be predicted earlier and sound policies should be formulated in parallel in order to address a surprise refugee influx, which could potentially lead to political and social crisis within and outside Ethiopia.

Hence, I recommend the government of Ethiopia to consider and develop a long-term policy and strategy to effectively address the existing shortcomings related to migration and refugee influx challenges. The strategy should consider working with IGAD, AU, EU, and other important regional and global institutions in attaining and effectively governing the ever-growing refugee influx.

To be precise and clear, Ethiopia needs to consider a long-term viable policy and strategy towards effective refugee governance. The trends of refugee influx from the IGAD countries show that it will continue increasing as far as the crisis in South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea is not addressed well. Therefore, effective refugee governance that is consistent with the National Foreign and Security Policy should be quickly designed and implemented. If such policy is designed and implemented accordingly, the strategy of Ethiopia to promote peaceful coexistence, economic and security cooperation within the IGAD member States can be achieved properly. The refugees can be ambassadors of peace & goodwill, and a model of cooperation in the region. Thus, Ethiopia can benefit from excellent diplomatic ties within and beyond the region if it could meet the needs of the refugees sheltered in it. Purposefully trained implementers need to be assigned to realize the intended goals and side by side the policy making efforts towards refugee governance should be finalized quickly

Officers who are assigned to deliver service in the refugee administration should have deep knowledge of both international and regional principles regarding to refugee handling. Most importantly, the officers and management bodies must have detailed knowledge of the Ethiopian government policy towards the region, and the interest it has towards the horn of Africa and should act to implement the interest of the government accordingly whilst taking refugee administration into account. By doing so, Ethiopia could gain both international and regional recognition, and most decisively, the refugees can be ambassadors of Ethiopia and regional peaceful coexistence, economic integration making cooperation on security matters well achievable. I, therefore, call up on the government and concerned bodies to give due consideration regarding the refugee governance.

Needless to say, if the influx and accommodation of refugee is not carefully handled, the political and social stability of Ethiopia can be threatened. Given that all refugees sheltered in Ethiopia have their own ethnic groups in Ethiopia, mistreating Somalis refugee can anger, for example, Ethiopian Somali, and the same is true to Ethiopian Nuer and South Sudanese Nuer, Eritrean Afar and Tigrians and Ethiopian Afar and Tigrians. Thus, it has region-wide and beyond implications.

Hence, taking these ethnic variables into consideration, political and social crisis is likely anticipated to happen if Ethiopia does not realize the above stated recommendations. Hence, the government of Ethiopia should treat the policy towards the refugees as one important national policy in line with IGAD, AU, UN and EU principles and must be committed to implement it effectively. Ethiopia can use the refugee issue to promote and boost its diplomatic relations with all institutions and countries. This can be achieved only if the refugees are accommodated properly.