Ethiopia: Cities in Translating Industrial Development Visions

analysis

Among the tasks that standout in terms of success on the wake of the double digit economic growth Ethiopia displayed for over two decades in the row, the growth of the country's cities and towns prove salient.

Aside from the growth and expansion of the towns that were there, new ones are coming to the scene. To cater to the ever growing demand of their respective residents and to keep abreast with technology-triggered new demands, the towns have busied themselves with various construction activities.

The airport terminals,airports,residential houses,standard roads are testimonials to the towns' being engrossed in developmental feats. The construction works underway towards the replication of potable water and the provision of electricity and telecom services are instances to the case in point. To spur the tempo of their developmental thrust, the towns and cities have been organizing brainstorming forums with sister cities across the globe and other towns in the country. Currently, they have taken their awareness deepening forums to new heights organizing national Cities Forum. In the cities week they organize,they cross pollinate ideas and share experiences. Such weeks play an indispensable role in catalyzing cities and towns' march towards affluence. The fact that the number of towns joining the forum is swelling by the years tells on the key role the forum plays. The seventh cities week underway in the historic Gondar town must not only be a forum for exchanging ideas and sharing experiences but one for spurring industrial developments. As EFDRE President Dr.Mulatu Teshome, who graced the opening event of the cities week, noted the role of cities and towns for the furtherance of the rapid economic development of the country and for catapulting the industrialization task using agriculture as a springboard is indispensable. Mindful of this fact, cities and towns are expected to do better than their best pertaining to fast tracking industrial development,ensuring good governance and rendering required services. The fact that the country is flexing its muscle to hop onto industrialization,the mushrooming of towns and the popping up of new towns on the scene foreshadows the challenging task that awaits the cities and towns down the road. In cognizance of this fact they have to roll up their sleeves and tighten their belts. It goes without saying that towns and cities have their own infrastructural facilities, master plans and work forces. All activities revolving in the industry sector is heavily entwined with cities and towns. The industries brought into being so far are reflective of the towns and cities nearby. If one goes around and observe things for oneself, one will notice the industries are either in or around the close by cities or towns.

The gigantic industrial parks being built in the country, agro-industries being introduced and industries allowed to sprout come with a broad-spectrum of opportunities. Towns and cities must be ready to respond to and see to the appropriate questions investors in the industry sector raise. They have to be ever ready to proactively fill such gaps and address basic questions. This year's forum should be an occasion for towns to reiterate commitment that they are charged with the lofty and wide-ranging responsibilities of translating the country's industrial development vision into reality.