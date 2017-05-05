Ethiopia: Sources of Conflicts in Agnuaa Society and Ways of Resolving Them

opinion

It is not uncommon among society members, who live together, to get into various forms of interactions including clashes of interests. Sometimes the interest of one group domineers over that of others to spiral out of control and create an unhealthy interaction. Most of the time, such unhealthy interaction invites or incites physical conflicts. The same is true with Agnuaa people, which forms one of the ethnic groups in Gambela.

Among the Agnuaa people all sources and forms of conflict have their own ways of resolution. The internal causes of conflict of Agnuaa people could be traced back to their economic and social structures. In fact their economy largely leans on precipitation and rivers that snake around their lands. For earning a living, they depend on farming,fishing and hunting activities. They also gather edible fruits. Village and lineage habitations are the most common characteristics that feature their social structures. They dwell in different villages, which share the same culture, but run by different village heads. Age based division of labour is common among many. Such divisions become a sources of conflict. Economy based conflicts are the most common type of conflicts that usually surface. At times inter-village and intra-village interactions, lineage and family differences give rise to conflicts.

Economy based conflicts; agriculture, fishing and hunting

As to Agnuaa elders; the subsistence of the people leans on agricultural activities that are highly affected by ecological variations. "We pursue a mixed agriculture - animal husbandry and farming. But in satisfying our food demand, animal rearing plays a very minor role! We can safely claim we are essentially an agrarian and diligent people. We sow millet and other crops in our contiguous gardens. The farming plots of neighbouring farms are demarcated by lines of shrubs. If one trespasses this limits conflicts will broil up. "As we are predominantly an agrarian society each village-level community is a self-reliant group, so that there is no necessity for us to have economic inter-relation. When our lands get over-tilled people in the neighbourhood go for a cultivable land not far from their village," says elders.

As to elders, most of the Agnuaa villages are established along riverbanks with fertile lands, needed for farming during the dry seasons and fishing purpose. As most of land by the riverside are owned by different village heads, a man from a village can not till the land by the riverside of another village territory without the permission of headmaster at a particular village. The elders concluded that our sources of conflicts are our agricultural activities. Thus as follows.

During dry seasons farmers go to riverbanks and till lands to sow different crops, as the soil contains enough moisture. They know very well that the riverbank is ever fertile as it is not affected by drought or land degradation. Because all riverbanks are divided and controlled by different village headmen,it is impossible to till the riverbanks without the consent of village headmen. If someone opted without the consent of the headman he sends his people to loot all the harvest of the alien farmer. Such conflicts develop into inter-village conflicts.

The second cause of conflict is connected with their children. They send their children to tend their heads of cattle in the nearby field. When sometimes the children fail to see to their duty; the cattle may encroach on other farmer's harvest and pastureland. Angry, owners of the harvest and pastureland beat the cattle, which may suffer injuries or die. Such actions lead to inter-family conflicts if the families are in the same village. If they are not from the same village, wranglings spill over into inter-village conflicts.

Fishing activity as a cause of conflict.

Of course fishing is one of Agnuaa's livelihood. The rivers which flow past Agnuaa land and the different pools strewn across the land supply fish for Agnuaa society, particularly during the dry season. They carry out fishing activity individually and on group bases. As mentioned above, the jurisdiction of that particular river crossing the land falls under the headman of the village. A fisherman needs not ask permission any headmaster for fishing in any part of the river. He has to simply pick his hook and fish in any site he chooses. But a fisherman is not allowed to fish in the pools of other villagers' territory.

Group fishing is conducted on approval from the headmasters who check the depth of the pools and rivers when the water levels decreases. They believe that during dry seasons fishes return to the mainstream from tributaries, flooded plains and pools. If the owner of a particular fishing ground finds hoards of fish in the river of his domain ;then he invites the whole village community and neighbouring village communities to fish along with him. Traditionally, before fishermen were blessed off to start fishing in a river or pool, the owner of that fishing spot sends for religious leaders to pray for a river god (Naam-Jwok) to let the people have a good catch and shield fishermen from dangerous animals and reptiles that might be lurking in the river or pool. As a custom it is after praying people begin fishing.

As to Abala Omot Opiew and Cham Akwer Angongga, Agnuaa elders, fishing are sources of conflicts; in that society. On a declared fishing day, fishermen in large number gather from nearly villages and take part with fishing-spears, harpoons and hand hooks 'bidhi', 'aroc' and 'goolo' in Agnuaa language respectively. The whole group is given warning from their village headmen to avoid conflicts during fishing activities. On such occasions members of different groups may quarrel. Sometimes their disputes reach at its climax and turn into physical violence and inter-group and village conflicts.

In Agnuaa culture, age-mates who have the energy to engage in fishing are allowed to go to rivers and pools with in the confines of headman's territory. However, such age mates sometimes develop over confidence and go to the neighbouring village territories for fishing without the permission of village's headman especially before the declaration of fishing activities. On such occasions the headman of the village sends his armed force 'kuac luack' in Agnuaa language to arrest such arrogant invaders. This trend gives rise to to inter-village conflicts.

After a particular village headman's declaration ,any group could go fishing at a river or pool but not before the prayer of the village's religious leader. But sometimes a person or a group may star fishing before praying provoking the anger of the village's headman. On such occasion he could order his 'kuack luack' to attack them. They try to defend the 'kuack luack' called armed forces. On such occasions the other group intervenes in the conflict and the skirmish expands to inter-group and inter-village conflicts.

Hunting activities as cause of conflicts.

Hunting is the other means of subsistence of Agnuaa people. Like fishing, hunting takes places during dry seasons when wild animals migrate to the riverbanks in search of water and pasture. Hunting is called 'dawaar' in Agnuaa language. The territory of Agnuaa land, especially at the ecological zone of 'Lul', is covered by dense forests that support a great number of wild animals. They use spears,tarp and rifle for hunting. In Agnuaa hunting takes place individually and in groups.

According to elders, the Savannah grass in the most part of 'paap' ecological zone gets burnt following the declaration of the village headman,who know the nature of the land,during the winter season.(Such thing is prohibited now) If individuals or groups burn down the grass without permission of village headman; the headman get vexed and begins a probe to identify the person or groups who committed the crime .After he identified the criminal, he immediately gives order for his armed force to loot any property of the criminal group's village. Such activities gradually turn into inter-village conflicts.

Village difference as cause of conflicts.

According to Opiew Ochudho Gora ,one of the elders of Agnuaa ,the original Agnuaa clans are Jowatcuaa and Jowatamaaro. Their descendants gradually built different villages. As to him,there is another clan not to from Agnuaa's family tree descendants. People from this clan are considered foreigners for instance 'Jowatnaadhi.' This clan had its village. Down the road it developed different villages and develop kinship through marriage with other Agnuaa clans and lineage. The Agnuaa village settlement is based on lineage as it is kinship oriented. Most of the time, one village is built by the same lineage and kinship.

Sometimes a village community is generally associated with lineage of the same clan.

On the basis of their kinship orientation, all villagers feel proud and consider themselves to be superior than others. Their feeling of prestige has made them develop a sense of superiority and necessitated their stratification. Because of all these facts, their village structure has developed a sense of closeness and divisiveness that cause internal conflicts. Especially, when conflicts occur between different persons from different villages,then inter-village conflict gets aggravated and becomes difficult to overcome. Kwaaro and Nyibur villages are good examples.

Marriage as a cause of conflict.

According to Agnuaa's marriage culture a man could marry more than two wives. There is no restriction on marriage. Inter marriage across clans or lineages is possible. It helps to create kinship among them. During the marriage an Agnuaa man provides dowry called 'Dimui','Dem,' and 'Athero'. Sometimes a man who can't pay such dowry price to her family abducts the woman. (This thing is banned now). His action is considered as an offence. They decide to take even. On top of beating him they confiscate his property and punish him.

Accordingly, every conflict in Agnuaa society has its own ways of resolution. Based on the cause all conflicts have their own way of resolution. The forms of conflict are reflected between different villages, families, ages group in the the same family as well. Thus, all forms of conflict get solved as per the cultural resolution methods. Let me present to you some form of conflict with its resolution procedure.

Conflict resolution procedure between different villages and inter-family....

When conflicts flare up between different villages, the arbitration and resolution procedures are conducted by a third neutral party lead by a village headman called 'Nyieya' in Agnuaa language. The third neutral party tries to mediate them. If the problem proves beyond his capacity 'Nyiatuel' calls both disputants to 'Cuud' station and starts an arbitration process to reach on decision. Elders investigate the cause of the conflict and identify the aggressor and report to a neutral body through 'Nyiatuel'. Finally, Nyieya reconciles and advises all of them on a peaceful coexistence and order the offender to pay compensation. Elders of Agnuaa people at 'Cuud', called 'Nyieya's Jocuud' ,send them to their village with his absolute word of avoiding physical conflict between them. They can not violet his word because as it is believed he has an absolute power among the Agnuaa society. If one of them violets 'Nyieya's Jocuud' word, he gives order for his fearful soldiers to loot their property and burn their villages as a kind of punishment.

Inter-family conflict and its resolution procedure.

It is a kind of inter personal quarrels or conflicts that occur between boys of different families during cattle keeping or ensuring rights over pasture land. When parents of the quarrelling boys hear about the case they call for a meeting to investigate the root cause of the conflict. Then the two families sit for a reconciliation. Finally, they reach an agreement to quaff their sons squabbles before it escalates to family to family level. If the scope of conflict proved beyond the arbitrators capacity and shifted to a family level, the third neutral family take the responsibility to lead the resolution process. The new arbiters reconcile them giving compensation to the families that sustained injuries. If the third family fails to reconcile the quarrelling parties, he transfers the case to headmasters to seek a solution to the problem. The headmaster continues the reconciliation process of the society.

Conflicts lead to the loss of human lives and destruction of property. It gives rise to the looting of cattle and other cultural relics. After conflict the disputants will have an axe to grind. The tension between the disputants limits the free movement or interactions of people. Subsequently it prevents the effective use of the available resource there. Based on this general understanding, conflict and conflict resolution of an Agnuaa society have well developed an intra as well as inter-ethnic conflict resolution mechanism. So, they have to preserve their traditional mediation mechanism hybridizing or mixing it with modern democratic system to enforce their resolution and improve their capacity to prevent any conflict and sources of conflict among Agnyaa's society. All stakeholders, governmental bodies and NGOs in concert with police stations and provincial administrations should bolster the conflict resolution systems of Agnuaa society.

GEMECHU KADIR