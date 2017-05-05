Ethiopia: Fund, Towns Ink 300 Mln. Birr Water Project Loan Accord

Water Resource Development Fund (WRDF) and four towns of Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples states struck deal for the provision of close to 300 million Birr loans for the latter as part of the Basket Fund Programme that aims to fund the delayed urban water project.

The agreement is continuation of the recent and similar loan accords signed between the fund and other eight towns early this year.

The loan would help to finance Jinka, Shinshicho, Arjo and Doddola towns water projects that would benefit around 300,000 people.

It was also learnt that nearly 300 million Birr is allocated by the Fund as loan and the respective states contribute 126.6 million Birr for the same cause.

The total budget of the Busket Fund Programme is 81.4 million euro with 64 per cent financed by European Investment Bank, French and Italian Development Agencies.

The Programme was launched to back the delayed 15 towns water project. So far, the provision of loans have been approved for 12 towns to install water distribution system, WRDF Projects Technical Coordinator Mengesha Demere said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony WRDF Director General Wana Wakie said the loan agreement came after project appraisal and other activities were carried out by the four towns. The Fund is pooling funds from donors to provide towns with finance to promote their water supply, he added.