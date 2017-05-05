Ethiopia: House Urges EBC to Promote Public Interest, Regulate Commercialism

The House of Peoples' Representatives has urged the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate (EBC) to respect its duties and responsibilities entrusted to it, promoting public interest and regulating the increasing trend of commercialization.

During the questioning session with EBC management on the corporation's performance yesterday, Mps stated that EBC should strengthen its investigative programmes to play active role in exposing maladministration and promoting democratic governance.

MPs also noted that the corporation needs to build public trust resisting influence from external intervention and presenting both government's successes and shortcomings.

The house called on Corporation to address employees capacity limitation and fight rent seeking tendencies to realize its mission of promoting developmental thoughts and national consensus.

Responding the questions, Corporation CEO Seyoum Mekonnen said efforts to cover the salary and operational expenses from commercial and sponsored programmes posed the corporation at a crossroads of fulfilling public interests.

Admitting the problem, the CEO stated that due attention has been given to make public-centered programmes and enhance the role EBC has played for democracy and development.

Seyoum said consolidated efforts are also underway to protect the corporation's independence from external influence and enhance employees' capacity that would in turn build the public trust.

He stressed that the government needs to widen EBC's revenue sources and increase the subsidy to reduce the corporation's dependency on advertisements.

EBC Board Chairperson and Government Communication Affairs Office Minister

Dr. Negeri Lencho for his part said the board would address the problems connected with the external influence on the corporation.

The House referred questions and recommendations to Culture, Tourism and Mass_Media Affairs Standing Committee for further scrutiny.