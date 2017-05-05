Ethiopia: Ads Draft Guideline Tabled for Discussion

The Government Communication Affairs Office (GCAO) said it has designed draft guideline aimed at modernizing the advertisement industry.

Speaking at the panel discussion on the draft guideline yesterday GCAO State Minister Zadig Abrha said the advertisement industry has not been playing its role in the Ethiopian economy due to numerous challenges.

He said the new guideline would be instrumental to put forward clear direction for advertisers and their clients.

"The advertisement and promotion industry has been swamped with many problems. The industry was not respecting the culture, ethics, and values of the society. It was not also successful in generating income and creating job for professionals as much as it was expected," he added.

The State Minister underlined that the new guideline will stop the traditional way of advertising goods and services and will set duties and responsibilities of the actors in the sector, adding it will also give priority for talent, professionalism and ethics.

Beyond designing advertisement policies and strategies, Zadig stressed that his office would work to build the capacity of professionals in the sector.

Office Media Diversity Directorate General Director, Tamrat Dejene for his part said the advertisement industry has been vulnerable to rent seeking, corruption and other wrongdoings since its establishment.

Due to lack of clear guideline, it has been violating the rights of children, women and people with disability, Tamirat stressed.

Besides, he said the advertisers have been posing serious hindrance in the development of local languages.

" As many private service provider companies named in foreign languages, this has created controversy and confusion among the illiterate society. Moreover, it is affecting our culture, languages and way of life," he noted.

For their part, participants of the panel urged the government and other stakeholders to take swift measure that could lead the sector forward.

The draft bill is expected to be approved by the House of People's Representatives after being thoroughly discussed by pertinent bodies.