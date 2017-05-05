Ethiopia: Purpose Driven Commitment From Every Corner to Realize Ethiopian Renaissance

opinion

More than 30 days elapsed since the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam entered its seventh year. The power generation capacity of the Dam, the project that sits on every Ethiopian hearts, has grown to 6,450MW, following capacity enhancement of generators. It has also been stated that 56 percent of the project has so far been completed. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GRED) has become the exact demonstration of Ethiopians identity to stand together for the same purpose. Across the globe, the majority of members of the Diaspora are supporting the construction of the GERD. In order to exploit the potential in the energy sector that the country is endowed with, the government has put in place the integrated plans and policies that can scale up nation's energy generation while all the citizens have showed total commitment to the plans and policies. This has become evident in the GERD project. Ethiopians from every state of the country are participating in the construction of the Dam.

Chief Administrator of Gambella State Gatluak Tut, "The GERD is one of our mega projects; this generation is very fortunate to get the chance to participate in constructing this Dam. Even though Ethiopia could not use the resource in the Nile river for centuries, the current leadership of the nation and this generation dared to undertake the construction on the river. I am so pleased for the Dam will provide several benefits not only for our nation but also for our neighboring countries and beyond; this can in turn increase the regional economic integration."

According to him, the construction of the Dam has been increasing national consensus. "The whole citizens have been demonstrating their commitment passionately to support the construction. It has caused considerable sense of ownership in the society. At our state level, a fund raising committee was established to generate income for the construction through exploring different possibilities and fund raising schemes. Since it has brought significant motivation and sense of togetherness among them, every member of our society has delightfully been contributing their money. And they are very eager to see the successful completion of the project," Gatluak Tut added.

Benishangul Gumuz State Chief Avadili Hassen on his part said that the public participation on the Construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam in our State has increased to the level it shall persevere till the completion of the project. "Though the GERD will be providing services for the whole citizens of the nation and beyond after its completion, it has created more sense of belongingness to our people since it is situated in our State. In connection to this, our people feel more sense of responsibility to safeguard the project against any possible dangers. They keep watchful eye on it."

According to Ashadili, the construction of the Dam in the State has resulted several opportunities to flourish; it has increased society's attention for the protection of the environment. "In the vicinity of the Dam, our people have been greening the environment very diligently. They are also preparing themselves to reap the potential businesses that would happen after the completion of the Dam. The reservoirs of the Dam can have multipurpose like for cultivating fisheries. Cognizant of these and other benefits, our society is so eager to see the completion of the project; they have pledged to continue their support until the end," added Ashadili.

Deputy Chief Administrator of Amhara State Binalf Andualem stated that the commitment of the public to support the ongoing project of the Dam is increasing; their saving habit has been improved. He added that a number of campaigns conducted in the last six years have caused significant awareness and sense of unity among the members of the society. "The coordinated public participation on the construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam in the last six years has brought a fruitful advancement in our State. More than a billion and 60 million Birr has been collected through different fund raising means. The commitment our society has been demonstrating shows that they have understood the significance and the purpose of the Dam in realizing the Ethiopian Renaissance. Their relentless dedication would continue till the successful completion of the project," the Deputy Chief stated.

Dire Dawa City Administration Mayor Ibrahim Usman on his part said, "Since the inception of the construction, every member of our society has continued the support in money and kind. Along with this, the saving habits of women have been developed that can have tremendous effect in transforming the livelihood of our society. So far more 77 million Birr has been collected in our city. We are also determined to carry out the support till we bring the project to the successful ending," Ibrahim said.

Oromia State Communication Office Director Addisu Arega said that power is very crucial for any country in order to ensure sustainable development. A glance at history indicates that developed countries, in order to make sure the growth of their economy, first they had invested carefully in the energy sector, according to him.

"Ethiopian government's huge investment in the renewable energy sector is a very significant step to prosperity. To meet the intended development, our nation's energy needs are not only huge, they are also very urgent to meet the growing demand. Day after day, our economy is getting diversified; large scale of investments are flourishing in the country; thus the demand for energy is highly rising.The GERD is a potential solution to meet this demand. Our people have continued their support to the construction of the Dam through environmental conservation activities and the purchase of Dam bonds," the Director added.

In short, the GERD, one of the biggest projects that are considered to ensure the intended development the nation is pursuing, has played significant roles in increasing unity and motivation among the citizens for the same purpose. Though the primary objective of the GERD is to generate electric power of more than 6450 MW with annual energy production of 161530 Gigawatt hours per year, it will provide several services in initiating agricultural, fishery and the like investments. Furthermore, the prudent policy of the Ethiopian government that encourages not only sharing the water but also the benefits has increased economic integration with the neighboring countries.