Ethiopia: Call for Resuming Collective Efforts to Curb HIV

The ongoing HIV and AIDS prevention activities are said to be insignificant compared to the looming threats of the epidemic in some parts of country.

Moreover, huge junk of the financial donations are being allocated for care and treatment services undermining prevention activities. Less prevention means higher HIV rate which consequently put the country into great socioeconomic crisis.

While the national HIV status appears to be declining nationally, some areas whose population is sexually active group yet carries huge burden with new infection on the rise, this was disclosed at a two-day consultative meeting organized by the Federal HIV and AIDS Prevention and Control Office (HAPCO).

There is an ill-conceived attitude among the general public that AIDS is in decline while many more people are dying and contracting the disease, Multisectoral HIV and AIDS Response coordination Directorate Director Kifele Metku said, adding that the rate is very high in pregnant women, students of higher learning institutions, working group, heavy-truck drivers and inmates.

Mobility of people and the involvement youngsters in large scale development schemes have become hotbeds for the spread of HIV. New infections recently appears to be on the rise with the risky behaviors.

What makes the matter worse is that these vulnerable groups have less awareness towards the disease and prevention mechanisms, as to the Office.

For his part, HAPCO General Director Shalo Daba said that the general HIV prevalence rate is approximately 1.2 per cent, but this does not necessary mean that every state has the same rate .

The prevalence rate varies significantly among population groups, and geographic areas. In this regard, multi-sectoral and collective efforts are needed to curb the epidemic.

The country previously succeed to decrease the rate because of collective efforts, this has to be intensified. Government, non-governmental local and international organizations, the private sector, the media and the community at large should come together to make the issue a public agenda.