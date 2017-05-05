5 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ombudsman Calls for Concerted Effort to Curb Human Trafficking

By Yohanes Jemaneh

The Institute of Ombudsman called on all stakeholders to collaborate in the efforts to bring about radical change in terms of curbing children and women trafficking.

During a panel discussion on the Institute's performance in preventing trafficking of women and children Wednesday,Women and Children Affairs Ombudsman Saniya Sani said that a coordinated action is critically needed from all stakeholders.

Saniya urged pertinent actors including the Ministries of Women and Children Affairs, Labor and Social Affairs as well as the General Attorney to create conducive environment to citizens through creating jobs, exposing illegal agents and mobilizing the public for the cause.

She also said that her institution is supporting the institutions which are successful to avert women and children trafficking through conducting survey.

Representing Women and Children Affairs Ministry Kibre Hailu said the ministry has rescued 12,000 women and children trafficking victims ." We are looking for possibilities to create jobs for the victims."

One of the Panelists Mesele Tesfa noted that Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is making its level best to rehabilitate Saudi repatriates allocating some 13 million Birr. "However, besides taking short term measures, we need to make extensive effort in job creation to sustain economic growth and thereby eradicating the problem fundamentally."

