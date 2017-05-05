5 May 2017

South Africa: Newborn Baby Found Alive in Toilet At Mall

A newborn baby was found alive in a toilet at a mall in Krugersdorp on Friday, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement that paramedics were at the mall tending to a separate incident when they were alerted to the baby girl.

"Paramedics assessed the baby and found that she had sustained no visible injuries, although the umbilical cord was still attached. Paramedics tended to the baby and... transported her to the Yusuf Dadoo Hospital for further treatment," said Meiring.

He said the details surrounding the incident were not yet known but authorities were investigating.

