Nigeria: CCT - Saraki to Make No-Case Submission June 8

The Federal Government yesterday closed its case of false and anticipatory asset declaration against Senate President Bukola Saraki before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

After the testimony of the fourth prosecution witness, prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) informed the tribunal that the prosecution has completed its case against Saraki.

Defence counsel, Paul Erokoro (SAN) told the tribunal the defence intended to file a no-case submission to prove that the prosecution has not established any prima-facie case against Saraki to warrant any defence.

He applied that the tribunal should direct its registry to avail both counsels with the records of proceedings to avoid misrepresentations of evidence led by all the witnesses, while making filing their addresses.

The tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar thereafter adjourned proceedings to June 8th for the adoption and adumbration of addresses on the no-case submission.

He gave two weeks for the registry to avail the counsels with the records of proceedings; one week for Saraki to file his no-case submission; and one week for the prosecution to file its objections.

Saraki is standing trial before the CCT on an amended 16-counts charge bordering on false and anticipatory asset declaration, said to be a breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officers.