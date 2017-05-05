South Africa: Underworld Figure Threatens News24 Journalist - 'We Have Eyes Everywhere'

A businessman, who says he is heading up a new faction taking over nightclub security which is related to a major underworld battle, has sent a sinister email to a News24 journalist.

This after journalist Caryn Dolley asked Nafiz Modack, the businessman involved in the club security matter, about a meeting he had late on Thursday with a high-ranking police officer in an upmarket hotel near the Waterfront.

Dolley witnessed the meeting.

Modack has since apologised if his response came across as threatening.

He was previously linked to an alleged scam involving luxury cars.

His LinkedIn profile said he worked at Protection Services International.

Several confrontations

Modack is said to be heading a new faction which is effectively hijacking the control of club security from an older, more established grouping.

The friction between the two groupings has resulted in several confrontations and violence - late on Thursday a woman was wounded in a popular Loop Street nightclub and on April 17 two men were wounded in a shooting in Café Caprice in Camps Bay.

Asked about his meeting with the high-ranking policeman on Thursday night via email, Modack initially responded: "I don't think I need to explain to anY ONE who I meet or why! I meet lotsa people all the time would you like to no WHO THEY ARE ASWELL [sic]."

He then sent an email headed "WE HAVE EYES EVERY WHR [sic]."

Accompanied was a photograph of the News24 journalist at the hotel where he had the meeting on Thursday night.

The body of the email said: "WE HAVE EYES EVERY WHR HAVE A GREAT DAY FURTHER [sic]."

Asked via email if this was a threat or an attempt to intimidate the journalist and why he would react in this manner, Modack denied this.

He replied via email: "NOT AT ALL , JUST LETTING U NO WHO MY GUYS PICKED UP WHO WAS WATCHING ME AS I HAVE PEOPLE ALL AROUND , I DNT EVEN NO WHOS IN THE PIC

NO ONE HAVE A REASON TO THREATEN YOU AN I WOLUDNT ALLOW ANY PNE TO DO THAT HAVE A GREAT DAY [sic].}

Underworld turf war

Modack then later sent another email, in response to the question on whether he was threatening the journalist.

It said: "If it came across that way then my apologies."

News24 editor Adriaan Basson said he was shocked by Modack's blatant attempts to intimidate Dolley.

"Modack's strategy is clear: He wants to intimidate us in the hope that we will cease from reporting on the underworld wars taking place on the streets of Cape Town. We will not retreat," said Basson.

"Caryn has been at the forefront of reporting on the bloody battles around the so-called control of Cape Town's nightclubs. If state agencies are involved in this, the public should know. Modack's attempts to intimidate us will propel us to dedicate even more resources to this important story."

The underworld turf war appears to have intensified after March 30 when two of Modack's properties were to be auctioned off in the northern suburbs.

A massive brawl broke out at the second property in Parow.

Controversial businessman Andre Naude and Mark Lifman, who previously headed a nightclub security company, were present when this had happened.

Later that night, Modack and a group of men had gone to a popular strip club in the city centre and took over security there - the first of several clubs where they took over security operations.

Police were called to the scene, but no arrests were made.

Previously asked why he had decided to take over control of club security, Modack told News24: "I did warn them u wana take wats mine il take wats yours 2nyt an I dun just that, im no gangster im a businessman and only fear god no one else [sic]."

