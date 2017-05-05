Gambia: Gunjur Utd to Swarm Sifoe Utd in WC Regional 3rd Division League Tomorrow

Gunjur United are set to welcome Sifoe United in the all-Kombo South derby fixtures of the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league tomorrow, Saturday 6 May 2017, at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field.

The Gunjur-based outfit are currently topping group A of the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league with 12 points in six league matches after winning three matches and drawing three.

They are also unbeaten since the start of the league campaign in January 2017.

Gunjur United will halt to beat Sifoe United and hope Jambanjelly United to slip to Sanchaba Sulay Jobe Football Academy on the same day to open the gap.

The Sifoe-based outfit are currently occupying sixth place in group A of the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league with 6 points in five outings six points behind group leaders Gunjur United with a game in hand against Universal Football Academy of Lamin village.

Sifoe United will be eyeing for revenge against Gunjur United after losing to Gunjur-based outfit 1-0 at the Sifoe Football Field last season to bounce back in group A. This has come after they lost two games in a row against Sanyang United 2-0 at the Sanyang Football Field and 2-1 to Jambanjelly United at the Sifoe Football Field.