Gambia No Longer Gain Spot in Chan Qualifiers 2nd Round After FIFA Lifts Ban On Mali

The Gambia CHAN team will no longer get a place in the second round of the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers after World's football governing body FIFA lifted ban on impose Mali.

The home-Scorpions hope to progress to the second round of the qualifiers after their opponents Mali were suspended by FIFA due to government's interference in sport but were reinstated by FIFA at the weekend.

Mali were banned from all football-related activities in the continent and global level after the country's Sports Minister Hussein Aimon Giundo dissolved Mali Football Association.

The continent's football governing body - Confederation of African Football (CAF) - confirmed that it had received a letter from FIFA dated 28 April 2017, signed by General Secretary Fatoumatta Samura, stating that the world's football governing had lifted the ban imposed on Mali after the country's Sports Minister Husseini Aimon Giundo reinstated Mali Football Association.

Mali are now clear to participate in the upcoming competitions in the continent and globe at large after their suspension was lifted by FIFA due to government's interference in sport.

The home-based Scorpions are set to host Mali in the first leg of the 2018 Africa Nations Championship qualifiers in July 2017 in Banjul before the second leg in Bamako, a week later.

The winner between The Gambia and Mali double-legged clashes will play either Mauritania or Liberia in the final round of the qualifiers for a place in the 2018 Africa Nations Championship to be hosted in Kenya.