Gambia: Kombo South District Tourney Match Preview

Farato are set to play against Batokunku in the final group D fixtures of the 2017 Berewuleng Football Club-sponsored Kombo South district football tournament tomorrow, Saturday 6 May 2017, at the Sanyang Football Field.

Farato are second spot in group A with 1 point in one match after their goalless draw with Jambajelly in their opening group match.

The Farato-based outfit will be targeting to snatch a point against Batokunku to progress to the quarterfinal after sharing spoils with Jam-city boys in their opening group game.

Batokunku are currently topping group D with maximum 3 points in one game following their 1-0 victory over Jambanjelly in their opening group fixtures.

The Batokunku-based outfit will strive to defeat Farato to maintain their hundred-percent record and also sail to the quarterfinal.

Elsewhere, on Sunday 7 May 2017, Sanyang will rub shoulders with Nyofelleh at the Farato Football Field.

Sanyang and Nyofelleh are each having one point in one outing after their 1-1 draw with Gunjur Kunkujang in their opening group fixtures.

Sanyang and Nyofelleh will be hunting to beat each other in their final group B fixtures to progress to the quarterfinal.