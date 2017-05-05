5 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Banjul Utd, Fortune Lead Race for Topflight League Promotion

By Lamin Darboe

Banjul United and Fortune are currently leading the race for promotion to the country's top flight league next season after some stunning performance in the second tier.

The Banjul-based football club and Farato-based football club are each having 44 points in twenty-two league matches.

They will fight to win their remaining league matches to gain automatic promotion to the topflight league next season.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Fortune 22 13 5 4 38 14 +24 44

Banjul Utd 22 13 5 4 39 21 +18 44

Lions of Bjl 22 10 10 2 21 12 +9 40

BK Milan 22 9 8 5 19 17 +2 35

Wallidan 22 9 7 6 24 17 +7 34

Red Hawks 22 8 6 8 22 18 +4 30

Interior 22 6 9 7 16 21 -5 27

Brufut Utd 22 7 5 10 24 31 -7 26

Waa Bjl 22 6 7 9 14 17 -3 25

Y/Africans 22 6 7 9 12 20 -8 25

Blue Star 22 6 5 11 22 25 -3 23

Kexx Utd 22 6 5 11 17 27 -10 23

SK East Bi 22 5 6 11 9 22 -13 21

Bakau Utd 22 3 9 10 20 33 -13 18

