Gambia: Capacity Building Training for Agriculture Extension Workers Kicks Off in Jenoi

At least 40 agricultural extension workers drawn from across the country are currently attending a ten-day Training of Trainers (TOT) forum dubbed; 'Farmer-Field School Principle, Concept and Application' at the Rural Farmers Agriculture Training Centre in Jenoi, LRR.

Funded by the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) through the Agricultural Land and Water Management Development Project (NEMA), the training was jointly organised and implemented by the University of The Gambia in collaboration with the Plant Protection Service and the Department of Horticulture Service under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Speaking to reporters recently, Micky Jawla, the Low Land Field coordinator in the Lower River Region, gave an overview of the NEMA Project, saying NEMA Project under the Ministry of Agriculture was initially funded by IFAD.

Jawla indicated that with time, other partners such as International Development Bank (IDB) and African Development Bank came on board, thereby strengthening the project to become a national programme in The Gambia.

The NEMA Project, he added, is here to support and enhance the production and productivity in the agricultural sector through capacity building training as well as provide financial support towards the provision of good access roads and horticultural services for women and youths across the country.

"This training of agric extension workers also forms part of the implementation of the NEMA programme. The NEMA Project initially funded by IFAD is here to enhance and boost the agriculture sector related activities".

Dr. Mustapha Fanneh, acting dean, School of Business Administration at the University of the Gambia, who doubles as a resource person, said during this ten-day training, participants would be exposed to both theory and practical aspect.

"I mean we will ensure that the new agriculture concepts and methods are applied alongside indigenous farmers' knowledge on agriculture. So here we are to learn and share experiences so as to ensure that at the end of the day, we adopt best practices and good leadership skills for sustained agriculture in The Gambia." he said.

For his part, Lang Sanyang of the University of The Gambia, who is also the training coordinator, said the training would help a great deal in harnessing the efforts of stakeholders on the farmer field school concept, principles and application in The Gambia.

Sanyang thus challenged participants to make best use of the training, to enable them acquire more knowledge on modern agricultural practices.

Abba Yarbo, a participant at the training, described the forum as interactive and educative and that the lessons learnt would filter down to farmers including those in the region.

He thanked NEMA project and partners for the move.