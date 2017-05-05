5 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Papa Gassama Billed for Al Ahly Vs Zanaco Champions League Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Modou Lamin Beyai

The 2016 Sports Journalists Association's (SJAG) Sports Personality award winner Bakary Papa Gassama has been named by the Confederation of African Football as the referee to officiate Group D's CAF Champions League match between Al Ahly and Zanaco.

Egyptian club Ahly, record Champions League winners, were drawn alongside Morocco's Wydad Casablanca, Cameroon's Coton Sport and Zambia's Zanaco.

Papa Gassama, who was earlier this week named the continent's only referee at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, will be assisted by Burundian Jean-Claude Birumushahu and Aden Range Marwa of Kenya when he takes to the limelight at the 86,000-capacity Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

This will be the fifth time that 38-year-old Gassama will be officiating an Al Ahly match including the 2013 Champions League final against Orlando Pirates which the Cairo giants won 2-0, in addition to the 2013 CAF Super Cup match which Al Ahly also won.

The CAF Referee of the Year for the third consecutive time will set out the field on May 13 at 19:00GMT before jetting out to Russia to prepare for matches at the FIFA Confederations Cup.

Gambia

Banjul North Nam Visits Public Facilities

The National Assembly Member for Banjul North, Hon. Ousman Sillah on Wednesday embarked on a familiarisation tour of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.