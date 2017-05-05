Gambia: Sohna Returns to Finland to Sign for Top Tier Side VPs FC

Gambian midfielder Ebrima Sohna has returned to Finland to sign for Vaasan Palloseura (VPS FC), in the Finnish top tier until end of the season, Observer Sports can report.

Vaasan Palloseura (VPS) is a Finnish football club, based in Vaasa. It currently plays in the Finnish Premier Division (Veikkausliiga). The club's current manager is Petri Vuorinen. The club plays its home matches at Hietalahti. VPS played twice in the UEFA Cup in 1998-99 and in 1999-00, but were knocked out in the 2nd Qualifying Round by Grazer AK of Austria and in the 1st Qualifying Round by St. Johnston of Scotland.

In spring of 2015 it was announced that the construction of VPS's new stadium would start soon. The construction of the new stadium began in the summer of 2015 and was completed in August 2016.

World football governing body FIFA, ruled in favour of Gambian international star Ebrima Sohna over a breach of contract case involving him and his former Kuwaiti club Al Arabi.

FIFA ordered Al Arabi of Kuwait to pay The Gambia's midfield player his contract sum within 30-days. The club, according to reports, is to pay the player over US$400, 000.

The club's current manager, Petri Vuorinen reacted, "We agreed already during the pre-season that Ebrima Sohna would come to us, but he was only able to join our strength now. I have received a lot of good feedback from coaches and players. He suits our group well and brings us experience and hardness."

The former Gambia's U-17 and U-20 midfielder has been training with the team for the past week as he awaits his clearance.