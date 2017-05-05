5 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Yaws Creation Holds Model Casting Ahead of 10 Anniversary

By Awa Gassama

After years of sucess in the country's fashion industry, Ya Awa Conateh Creation alias Yaws Creation, recently convened a model casting ahead of its ten years anniversary celebrations.

The event, which is slated for July 7th and 8th July 2017, is expected to be another joyous moment in the country's fashion sector. The theme of the anniversary celebration is, 'Celebrating Fashion through Breast Cancer Awareness'.

In celebrating its ten years service, Yaws Creation is devising mechanisms meant to showcase variety of brands to both local and international audience, thereby creating a networking in the among fashion desginers in the industry.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Yaws Creation, Ya Awa Conateh, said the event will serve as a platform to celebrate her successes in the fashion industry.

The forum, she went on, would also bring to the fore some topical issues like breast cancer in a bid to create more awareness on breast cancer.

"My sister died few months ago due to cancer and she was very supportive in my career. That is why I choose this apt theme in celebrating my ten-year anniversary," she added.

The event, according to her, will attract both national and international designers across the world.

