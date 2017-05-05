Gambia: Witness - Accused Had Accepted Ownership of the Suspected Cannabis

Mustapha J.C. Faye, a narcotics officer at the Bundung Drug Law Enforcement office and first prosecution witness in an alleged drug possession trial of Alieu Trawally had told a Bundung Magistrates' Court that Mr. Trawally had accepted ownership of the alleged cannabis when he was questioned at the police station.

Testifying before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie as first prosecution witness, Mr. Faye said he and some narcotics officers conducted a patrol within Bundung Central on 19th December, last year. He said during the patrol, they visited Mr. Trawally's home where they found a group of boys in one of the houses with some of them smoking cannabis while others were outside the house.

"We conducted a search of the house and 78 wraps and 4 packets of suspected cannabis were discovered and everyone in that house were arrested and taken to Bundung police station where Alieu accepted ownership of the suspected cannabis in the presence of Salif Badjie and Ebrima Ndow."

He said Mr. Trawally was cautioned and charged and statements were obtained from both Salif Badjie and Ebrima Ndow with regards to Mr. Trawally's confession and he- Mr Faye- equally wrote his statement.

Mr. Trawally however claimed that he was not around during the arrest at his house, saying he came from his shop and found a group of people at home. He also denied confessing to the ownership of the suspected cannabis but Mr. Faye said Mr. Trawally was in his house during the arrest and he voluntarily accepted ownership of the alleged cannabis in the presence of his two friends.

The case is adjourned to 9th May for hearing.