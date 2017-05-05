Gambia: Banjul North Nam Visits Public Facilities

The National Assembly Member for Banjul North, Hon. Ousman Sillah on Wednesday embarked on a familiarisation tour of public facilities within Banjul North. The tour is meant to avail the lawmaker the rare opportunity to gather first hand information regarding the progress and challenges at these facilities.

The first leg of his tour took the National Assembly Member to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, Poly Clinic, The Gambia Senior Secondary School and St. Augustine Senior School. He is expected to visit other public facilities in the coming days.

In an interview with the Daily Observer, Hon. Sillah described the tour as a fruitful one as he was able to see for himself the way these public facilities are run. During his visit at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, he said, he found out that the hospital was in need of more medical equipment, while the Poly Clinic in Banjul needs refurbishment.

Hon. Sillag who won the Banjul North seat under the PDOIS ticket promised to engage the government to ensure that these are addressed.

At the St. Augustine Senior School, Hon. Sillah disclosed that school management lamented the problem of flooding during the raining season. This, he said, he would engaged the Banjul City Council for preventive measures.