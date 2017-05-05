South Africa: Drugs Seized At Kwadukuza, Three Suspects Appeared in Court

press release

Three suspects aged between 20 and 30 years appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrates' Court yesterday for possession of drugs. They were remanded in custody for further investigation. On Wednesday, 3 May 2017 during the day, Ilembe Cluster Task Team and National Mobile Train Unit were conducting crime prevention duties at Ntshawini area, KwaDukuza, when they followed up information about drugs in the area. The members immediately reacted and went to an identified house where they found three suspects. The house was searched and the members found 300 heroine capsules and dagga to the street value of R 30 000-00. The members also found R17 000-00 cash in their possession. All three suspects were arrested and charged accordingly.

In another operation that was held at Maphumulo area on the same day, the members recovered a hijacked motor vehicle at Maphumulo area. On further investigation, it appeared that the vehicle was hijacked at Free State province. One suspect who was found driving the said vehicle was arrested and charged for possession of property suspected to be stolen. He appeared in the Maphumulo Magistrates' Court yesterday, 4 May 2017.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for the job well done. "We will continue fighting drug related crimes in the province and we need community to get involved by supplying information to the police about those involved in drugs. The arrested alleged hijacker will be profiled and establish if he is not involved in any other hijackings in the province," he said.