5 May 2017

CIO East Africa (Nairobi)

Kenya: #EACyberSecurity - CS Mucheru Announces the Introduction of Mobile Money Interoperability in Kenya

By Baraka Jefwa

Joe Mucheru, CS, Ministry of ICT, Kenya announced that mobile money interoperability will be implemented within the country's mobile money industry.

The announcement was made by CS. Joe Mucheru during the East Africa Cyber Security Forum, held at the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya.

"With M-Pesa and the many other mobile money services, as of today, we agreed with the industry that there is going to be mobile money interoperability," said Mucheru

"That means that if you send money from Orange to M-Pesa it will go to their M-Pesa account directly, and vice versa," he added.

CS Mucheru pointed out that this move has been put in place to ease how money flows within the country.

Amadeus EA is hosting the East Africa Cyber Security Forum specifically put together for the travel industry and Amadeus EA customers. Per a post on the event's official website, Amadeus East Africa recognizes the danger that cyber-attacks pose to the region.

"Cyber-attacks are a growing threat worldwide. An investigation by Cisco states that 130 organizations across verticals found that 75 percent of those companies are affected by adware infections. Adversaries can potentially use these infections to facilitate other malware attacks," the post reads.

